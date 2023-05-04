UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Approves Rs 72.864 Million For Functioning Of BTEB

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Balochistan CM approves Rs 72.864 million for functioning of BTEB

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday approved 72.864 million rupees for provision of supplementary grant of the functioning of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau (BTEB)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday approved 72.864 million rupees for provision of supplementary grant of the functioning of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau (BTEB).

The Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Transport Department while this public interest work would help maintain the flow of traffic.

According to a press release, this project of the Traffic Engineering Bureau was a public interest project which has been pending for a long time.

It further said that this was the first provincial government in which the Chief Minister has issued orders to seriously implement this project. With the establishment of Traffic Engineering Bureau, there will be a significant and revolutionary change in the traffic system in Quetta, with the implementation of this project, the chaotic traffic of Quetta city will be smooth and the precious time of the people will be saved.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Traffic Government Million

Recent Stories

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

6 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

6 minutes ago
 UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

21 minutes ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

22 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

22 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.