Balochistan CM approves Rs 72.864 million for functioning of BTEB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday approved 72.864 million rupees for provision of supplementary grant of the functioning of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau (BTEB).

The Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Transport Department while this public interest work would help maintain the flow of traffic.

According to a press release, this project of the Traffic Engineering Bureau was a public interest project which has been pending for a long time.

It further said that this was the first provincial government in which the Chief Minister has issued orders to seriously implement this project. With the establishment of Traffic Engineering Bureau, there will be a significant and revolutionary change in the traffic system in Quetta, with the implementation of this project, the chaotic traffic of Quetta city will be smooth and the precious time of the people will be saved.