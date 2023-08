Balochistan CM assigns portfolios to caretaker ministers

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assigned portfolios to the caretaker ministers after taking oath on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assigned portfolios to the caretaker ministers after taking oath on Wednesday.

According to detail, Dr.

Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai will be the caretaker minister for Health, Amanullah Kanrani for law, parliamentary affairs and prosecution, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani to be the provincial minister for Sport, youth affairs and culture, Sheikh Mehmoodul-Hassan Mandukhel for Local and Rural Development, Sardar Ejaz Khan Jafar for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and Welfare Minister while Asifur Rehman to be the caretaker minister for Inter-provincial Coordination.