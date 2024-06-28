Open Menu

Balochistan CM Assures ZAC’s Delegation To Solve Issues Of Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Balochistan CM assures ZAC’s delegation to solve issues of farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday assured the representatives of Zaminda Action Committee (ZAC) that provincial government was taking serious steps to address issues of farmers which being faced by them in the areas.

He shared these views on Friday while talking to a delegation of ZAC led by its Chairman Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani called on him here.

The Delegation apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of farmers saying that farmers were facing difficulties due to massive power load shedding in the province.

Speaking to the members of the delegation, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the case of the landlords effectively rose before the federation, despite the progress made to a large extent, the call for a strike was regrettable.

He said that the case of the landlords of Balochistan was taken up in the Federation as the lawyer of the landlords.

The Zamindar Action Committee announced to end the ongoing strike across the province after assuring the CM in the meeting.

Chairman Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani assured that the strike would end after Friday prayers.

Earlier, on the appeal of the Zamindar Action Committee, farmers across Balochistan blocked the National Highway including Karachi- Quetta, Kharan, Kolpur, and Nushki others Highway against 21 hours power load shedding at agricultural feeders.

Passengers were being faced difficulties due to the closure of national highways and several vehicles were stuck on the highways.

The protester farmers demanded that the government should provide at least 6 hours of electricity to the landlords as promised load shedding.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Electricity Vehicles Progress Kharan Nushki Sarfraz Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

35 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

41 minutes ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

4 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

6 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan