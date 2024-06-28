Balochistan CM assures ZAC’s delegation to solve issues of farmers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday assured the representatives of Zaminda Action Committee (ZAC) that provincial government was taking serious steps to address issues of farmers which being faced by them in the areas.

He shared these views on Friday while talking to a delegation of ZAC led by its Chairman Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani called on him here.

The Delegation apprised the Chief Minister about the problems of farmers saying that farmers were facing difficulties due to massive power load shedding in the province.

Speaking to the members of the delegation, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the case of the landlords effectively rose before the federation, despite the progress made to a large extent, the call for a strike was regrettable.

He said that the case of the landlords of Balochistan was taken up in the Federation as the lawyer of the landlords.

The Zamindar Action Committee announced to end the ongoing strike across the province after assuring the CM in the meeting.

Chairman Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani assured that the strike would end after Friday prayers.

Earlier, on the appeal of the Zamindar Action Committee, farmers across Balochistan blocked the National Highway including Karachi- Quetta, Kharan, Kolpur, and Nushki others Highway against 21 hours power load shedding at agricultural feeders.

Passengers were being faced difficulties due to the closure of national highways and several vehicles were stuck on the highways.

The protester farmers demanded that the government should provide at least 6 hours of electricity to the landlords as promised load shedding.