Balochistan CM Avoids Question On Tax Payment In Debate On Development In His Province

3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:57 PM

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in debate on development in his province

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan says he appreciates open debate on Balochistan but escapes from answering a tough question regarding payment of taxes, so that hospitals, schools and universities could be established there for the public like other provinces.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed open debate on Balochistan in terms of development, resources and human power as compared to other provinces here on Saturday.

He said Balochistan could not be compared with Punjab , Sindh and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa as there were only two universities in Balochistan till 2002, and the other provinces had 12 universities at that time.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Balochistan may not be compared to Sind, punjab, KP...we had 2 universities till 2002 where as rest all were 12 plus.. Our human capacity/Numbers, doctors, facilities, universities, private sector, resources, infrastructure and communication is very less...,”.

In another tweet, Balochistan CM welcomed open debate on his province but avoided a citizen’s question that Balochistan could have universities if they paid taxes.

The citizen wrote: “Tax pay kro phr universties aur hospital bnao kamal sb,”.

At this, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan wrote: “Well...tax has nothing to do with universities..tax is paid where industrialization, services, trade and rest is promoted..That hardly happened here Well, its a long debate and I shall do that after this emergency scenario. I welcome anyone for a open debate on Balochistan.

Balochistan is the largest province of the country in terms of area but lot of work has yet to be done as compared to other provinces.

