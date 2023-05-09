Balochistan CM Bizenjo restores deceased quota

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has restored the deceased quota for which the Department of Employment and General Administration also formally issued a declaration.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and in the meeting of the Provincial Cabinet on March 30, 2023, the Government of Balochistan had decided to restore (deceased quota) as per the agenda item No.

51.

"This has been a long-standing demand of government employees and to resolve this demand and restore the quota for dependent children," it added.