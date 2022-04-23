Balochistan CM briefs PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizinjo Saturday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the administrative issues and the law and order situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizinjo Saturday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the administrative issues and the law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister also apprised the prime minister about the steps taken to control the price hike, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed to ensure the supply of daily commodities at fixed prices.