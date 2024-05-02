Open Menu

Balochistan CM Calls On Governor Malik Wali Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House Quetta on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the political and economic changes taking place in the region, cordial relations between the federation and the provinces, ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that there was a cordial relationship between the Federal government and the provinces and there was an urgent need to take more steps to strengthen and stabilize mutual relations.

Appreciating the people-friendly initiatives of the present government, he said that the various projects provided in the health and education sectors in different districts of Balochistan with the support of the present government deserved admiration.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Education Government

Recent Stories

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

40 seconds ago
 Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

41 seconds ago
 Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontlin ..

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

42 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part- ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence

45 seconds ago
 PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerba ..

PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

7 minutes ago
 Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

3 minutes ago
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses ami ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests

3 minutes ago
 Committee holds former PCB director responsible fo ..

Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion wel ..

AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund

31 seconds ago
 Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

33 seconds ago
 Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial ..

Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..

34 seconds ago
 Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan