Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House Quetta on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the political and economic changes taking place in the region, cordial relations between the federation and the provinces, ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that there was a cordial relationship between the Federal government and the provinces and there was an urgent need to take more steps to strengthen and stabilize mutual relations.

Appreciating the people-friendly initiatives of the present government, he said that the various projects provided in the health and education sectors in different districts of Balochistan with the support of the present government deserved admiration.