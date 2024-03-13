Open Menu

Balochistan CM Chairs Health Dept Meeting For Ensuring Quality Health Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Balochistan CM chairs Health Dept meeting for ensuring quality health facilities

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday presided over the review meeting of Balochistan Health Department and decided to appoint doctors within the province for ensuring quality health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday presided over the review meeting of Balochistan Health Department and decided to appoint doctors within the province for ensuring quality health facilities.

On this occasion, the minister said that majority of doctors wanted to be posted in Quetta and directed that irrespective of any pressure, the doctors should be transferred from Quetta to other district of Balochistan while it should be started from my district Dera Bugti.

He also directed that online biometric attendance should be ensured for making sure attendance of doctors and the biometric system would be installed in district headquarters hospitals within a month.

The summary should be sent today for the installation of the biometric system, the approval will be given today, he said.

The CM ordered that the faulted biometric system in tertiary care hospitals should be repaired and FIR should be registered against those who intentionally tamper with biometric system.

“The cath lab and CT scan machine of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) should be repaired and activated on an emergency basis”, he instructed.

He said that 60 to 70 billion rupees were being provided annually for the treatment of the people of Balochistan but the overall results were being disappointed.

The chief minister said that people had to go towards public private partnership for quality treatment.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti gave instructions to the Secretary Health and Secretary Finance Balochistan to visit Sindh by next week and formulate proposals.

Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the Sindh government to provide support to improve health facilities in Balochistan, he mentioned.

The CM said that he would take measures to build quality medical institutions in Balochistan on the pattern of Sindh.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan briefed the meeting that about 2,500 out of 4,000 doctors were posted in provincial capital Quetta, while medical machinery has not been purchased in BMC, Fatima Jinnah and Civil Sandeman Hospitals for six years.

He said in the briefing that the tender process had been started for the purchase of medical machinery.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Pakistan People Party Fatima Jinnah Visit Bolan Dera Bugti FIR From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

5 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

5 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

5 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

11 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

11 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

12 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan