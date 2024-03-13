Balochistan CM chairs Health Dept meeting for ensuring quality health facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday presided over the review meeting of Balochistan Health Department and decided to appoint doctors within the province for ensuring quality health facilities.

On this occasion, the minister said that majority of doctors wanted to be posted in Quetta and directed that irrespective of any pressure, the doctors should be transferred from Quetta to other district of Balochistan while it should be started from my district Dera Bugti.

He also directed that online biometric attendance should be ensured for making sure attendance of doctors and the biometric system would be installed in district headquarters hospitals within a month.

The summary should be sent today for the installation of the biometric system, the approval will be given today, he said.

The CM ordered that the faulted biometric system in tertiary care hospitals should be repaired and FIR should be registered against those who intentionally tamper with biometric system.

“The cath lab and CT scan machine of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) should be repaired and activated on an emergency basis”, he instructed.

He said that 60 to 70 billion rupees were being provided annually for the treatment of the people of Balochistan but the overall results were being disappointed.

The chief minister said that people had to go towards public private partnership for quality treatment.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti gave instructions to the Secretary Health and Secretary Finance Balochistan to visit Sindh by next week and formulate proposals.

Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the Sindh government to provide support to improve health facilities in Balochistan, he mentioned.

The CM said that he would take measures to build quality medical institutions in Balochistan on the pattern of Sindh.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan briefed the meeting that about 2,500 out of 4,000 doctors were posted in provincial capital Quetta, while medical machinery has not been purchased in BMC, Fatima Jinnah and Civil Sandeman Hospitals for six years.

He said in the briefing that the tender process had been started for the purchase of medical machinery.