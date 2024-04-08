Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired the first meeting of the reform committee for formation of effective measures and time frame for improvement of governance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired the first meeting of the reform committee for formation of effective measures and time frame for improvement of governance.

The meeting decided to introduce artificial intelligence technology to account for ghost and absentee employees in the province.

Chief Minister directed the Information Technology (IT) department to prepare a pilot project, despite decision made to hire experts from private sector to enable CMDU.

He said that the experts included in the committee should make recommendations regarding the improvement of the relevant sectors, for the improvement of governance, AT technology should be started from BMC, Civil Sandeman Hospital and University of Balochistan.

The AI system will be implemented in a phased manner across the province, he said adding that people were suffering due to the weaknesses of governance.

He said that there was a lack of trust between people and government departments, People's trust in the state has to be restored adding that the biggest obstacle in the way of good governance was corruption.

He said that 30,000 young people would give technical education with aim to make expert to get jobs every year abroad saying that clear direction form improving governance should be made.

The results of major decisions taken today will start coming in the next decade, he said adding that vision would be given to the reform committee, the committee should determine the right direction.

If the pension bill and unnecessary expenses are not controlled, after the next ten years we will not have the resources to maintain the basic facilities, the CM noted.