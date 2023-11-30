Open Menu

Balochistan CM Chairs Second Meeting Of Provincial Task Force

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Balochistan CM chairs second meeting of Provincial Task Force

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister and Chairman Provincial Population Task Force Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the provincial government would utilize all available resources to formulate and implement an effective strategy as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister and Chairman Provincial Population Task Force Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the provincial government would utilize all available resources to formulate and implement an effective strategy as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the Provincial Task Force at the Chief Minister's Secretariat,

Secretaries of various departments and development partners participated in the meeting.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Asghar Harifal made recommendations to the participants of the task force for setting priorities according to the data of the growing population and the decisions of the Council of Common Interest.

Addressing the provincial task force meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Domki said that joint measures are indispensable for achieving national goals, we have to balance population and resources.

If the population rate continues to grow at the same rate, the population of Pakistan will double in the next 30 years, the provincial government will use all available resources to formulate and implement an effective strategy as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interest, he said.

He said that there is a need to change the formula of distribution of resources on the basis of population, family planning and good manpower ratio provision of resources is essential.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the health department and the population welfare department could be combined to achieve the goals and reduce the amount of departmental non-developmental expenses.

Along with this, in those districts of the province where the offices of the Population Department are in rented buildings, the problems faced can be permanently solved by shifting them to the offices of the District Administration, he said.

In the second meeting of the provincial task force, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Jafar, Amjad Rashid, Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Rashid Razaq, Special Secretary Isfandyar Baloch, Secretary Population Welfare Asghar Harifal, Secretary Higher education Zafar Ali Buledi, Chairperson of Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fauzia Shaheen, Former provincial minister Khursheed Roshan Brocha, former speaker provincial assembly Balochistan Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, development partners Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, Dr. Samiullah and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Education Population Welfare Provincial Assembly Rashid Mardan Same Shakeel Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan reacts to misinformation surrounding ca ..

Nimra Khan reacts to misinformation surrounding car accident

16 minutes ago
 City Police launch mobile app for prevention of ph ..

City Police launch mobile app for prevention of phone snatching

1 minute ago
 IGP to transform Police Hospital Garden into a cut ..

IGP to transform Police Hospital Garden into a cutting-edge medical facility

1 minute ago
 Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab ..

Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab governor

19 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 22 paisa against Dollar

19 minutes ago
 Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to comba ..

Govt opts to hand over loss-making discos to combat electricity theft

38 minutes ago
COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage' fund

29 minutes ago
 Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies ag ..

Shane MacGowan, folk-punk Pogues frontman, dies aged 65

34 minutes ago
 PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis trials to start from Dec 4

34 minutes ago
 Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

40 minutes ago
 Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

40 minutes ago
 Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting ..

Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting that killed 3

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan