Balochistan CM chairs second meeting of Provincial Task Force

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister and Chairman Provincial Population Task Force Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the provincial government would utilize all available resources to formulate and implement an effective strategy as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He expressed these views while chairing the second meeting of the Provincial Task Force at the Chief Minister's Secretariat,

Secretaries of various departments and development partners participated in the meeting.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Asghar Harifal made recommendations to the participants of the task force for setting priorities according to the data of the growing population and the decisions of the Council of Common Interest.

Addressing the provincial task force meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister Domki said that joint measures are indispensable for achieving national goals, we have to balance population and resources.

If the population rate continues to grow at the same rate, the population of Pakistan will double in the next 30 years, the provincial government will use all available resources to formulate and implement an effective strategy as per the decisions of the Council of Common Interest, he said.

He said that there is a need to change the formula of distribution of resources on the basis of population, family planning and good manpower ratio provision of resources is essential.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the health department and the population welfare department could be combined to achieve the goals and reduce the amount of departmental non-developmental expenses.

Along with this, in those districts of the province where the offices of the Population Department are in rented buildings, the problems faced can be permanently solved by shifting them to the offices of the District Administration, he said.

In the second meeting of the provincial task force, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Jafar, Amjad Rashid, Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Rashid Razaq, Special Secretary Isfandyar Baloch, Secretary Population Welfare Asghar Harifal, Secretary Higher education Zafar Ali Buledi, Chairperson of Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fauzia Shaheen, Former provincial minister Khursheed Roshan Brocha, former speaker provincial assembly Balochistan Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, development partners Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, Dr. Samiullah and others were present on the occasion.