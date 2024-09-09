Balochistan CM, Chief Justice, BHC visit Science College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti along with Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Hashim Kakar visited to the Science College Quetta on Monday which was affected by the fire.

They inspected the affected classrooms and store in the Science College.

The Vice Principal of the Science College Quetta briefed the CM and the Chief Justice about situation of the College after the fire.

Balochistan Chief Minister directed the concerned department to take steps for immediate restoration of classes in order to start classroom after renovation of them so that precious times of the students could not be wasted.

He also instructed the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) to reconstruct the main block of the Science College.

Mr. Sarfraz Bugti said that it was a sad incident and a committee has been established to investigate the fire incident of the College.

He also appreciated the efforts and actions of the Vice Principal after the fire incident.