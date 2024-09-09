Balochistan CM, Chief Justice, BHC Visit Science College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti along with Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Hashim Kakar visited to the Science College Quetta on Monday which was affected by the fire.
They inspected the affected classrooms and store in the Science College.
The Vice Principal of the Science College Quetta briefed the CM and the Chief Justice about situation of the College after the fire.
Balochistan Chief Minister directed the concerned department to take steps for immediate restoration of classes in order to start classroom after renovation of them so that precious times of the students could not be wasted.
He also instructed the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) to reconstruct the main block of the Science College.
Mr. Sarfraz Bugti said that it was a sad incident and a committee has been established to investigate the fire incident of the College.
He also appreciated the efforts and actions of the Vice Principal after the fire incident.
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case2 minutes ago
-
Massive polio vaccination drive underway in Mirpurkhas12 minutes ago
-
Gandapur's abusive outburst against woman opponents shows his sheer disregard for Pashtoon norms: Ta ..21 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses women's empowerment through IT training at KPT Industrial Home21 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy organizes training on capacity uplift of para-legal staff21 minutes ago
-
WSSCM chairman pledges support to business community22 minutes ago
-
Cholera-like disease outbreak in Mirpurkhas Village22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio campaign activities in Hyderabad22 minutes ago
-
500kg unhygienic meat discarded in Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally24 minutes ago
-
KPJA completes series of capacity building training for paralegal staff32 minutes ago
-
Muqam holds meeting with NGOs working for welfare of Afghan refugee32 minutes ago