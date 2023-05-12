UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Condemns Attack On FC Camp In Muslim Bagh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in Muslim Bagh area of the province

He expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of two FC personnel and the injury of three personnel in the act of terrorism.

The FC Force foiled the attack with courage and bravery and caused heavy damage to the terrorists, he added.

He said that the nation was proud of its brave security forces who were playing a key role against the terrorists with determination and independence.

He said that the time was not far when terrorism would be completely eradicated from the areas saying that the people of Balochistan were standing firmly with their security agencies.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolence and sympathy to the families of the martyred personnel.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

