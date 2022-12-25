Balochistan CM condemns blast in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned a hand grenade explosion at Sabzal Road area of Quetta which left four injured on Sunday.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the injuries of four people including two women in the blast and directed the department concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM also instructed the Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan to take measures for the security arrangements in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property and to submit report of the incident after completion of investigationHe said that nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled through contribution of security forces and public, adding that steps would be taken to bring those involved in sabotage activities to justice.