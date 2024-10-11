Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns 'Cowardly' Attack On Coal Miners

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the recent attack on coal miners in the Duki district, labeling it a 'Cowardly' act, and reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating terrorism from the province. 

In his message with private news channels, he emphasized the need to hold perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice.

CM also announced compensation for the affected families and assured improved security measures for miners.

He said, "Innocent laborers were targeted, and such acts of terrorism will not be tolerated."

"We will tighten the nose around these culprits and bring them to justice,"  he assured.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured worker and directed that he be provided with all necessary medical assistance.

"We are committed to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the soil of Pakistan," he concluded.

