Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday condemned the firing of anti-peace elements in Gwadar.

In one of his statements, he said that it was a matter of satisfaction that there was no loss of life in the incident saying that the security forces foiled the attack by taking timely action with courage.

He also lauded the security forces for bringing the anti-peace elements to justice through retaliatory action The CM has said that it was a matter of pride and satisfaction for the entire nation that the security personnel were ready to thwart the evil intentions of the anti-peace elements and their patrons and the establishment of lasting peace throughout the province including Gwadar was a joint commitment of the people and institutions.

Bizenjo said that anti-national elements could not weaken the public enthusiasm and joy of Independence Day adding thatToday, green crescent flags were waving in every corner of Balochistan.