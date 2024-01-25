Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns Firing Incident In Turbat Regional Election Commissioner Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday condemned the firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner Office and sought a report from the Home Department

In a statement issued here, the CM said that this incident of terrorism was a conspiracy to disrupt the election process.

However, the provincial government is determined to provide a peaceful and conducive environment to the people and candidates for the elections, he said.

He said that the aim of firing at the Election Commissioner's office in Turbat was to spread fear which would be foiled through contribution of security forces and nation.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki instructed the Balochistan Home Department to use all resources to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

He also expressed his grief and condolence to the family of the police jawan who was martyred in the firing incident saying that the sacrifices of the police and all the security forces for the restoration of peace would not go in vain. We pay tribute to all the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives while protecting the lives and property of the people and performing their duties, he noted.

