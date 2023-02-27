UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Condemns Firing Incident On Coal Miners In Harnai

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Balochistan CM condemns firing incident on coal miners in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing on coal miners in Harnai Khost.

He expressed his sorrow on the death of four miners and the injury of three others due to firing.

He said that the incident was very sad, and the elements involved in such a despicable act deserve the harshest punishment, he said adding that no religion and society in the world would allow taking others' lives.

He directed concerned departments that all resources should be utilized to arrest the elements involved in the worst incident of terrorism saying that the security in the mining areas should be tightened more.

He also instructed the Health Department to provide the best health facilities to the injured.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the miners.

He said that the government would fully support the bereaved and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

