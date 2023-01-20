UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Condemns Incident Of Attack On Jaffar Express

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan CM condemns incident of attack on Jaffar Express

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo's condemned an explosion on Jaffar Express in Mach area of Bolan district which left several injured on Friday.

He expressed his sorrow over the injuries of the passengers in the explosion and directed to Deputy Commissioners Kachi and Sibi to start rescue activities immediately and submit the report of the incident after completion of investigation.

The CM also instructed to provide best medical facilities to the injured victims in treatment processes.

Emergency should be implemented in the hospitals of Sibi and other nearby areas, he said.

He directed concerned officials that security measures should be made more effective in the area so that protection of public lives would be ensured in the area.

He said nefarious design of anti peace elements would be foiled at any cost under contribution of security forces and people from the province.

The CM said that law and order situation could be improved for durable development of the province saying anti peace elements wanted to halt progress of Balochistan by destabilizing peace in the area which negative plan to be failed for the sake of people interest.

