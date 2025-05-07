Balochistan CM condemns Indian missile strikes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the Indian missile attacks, calling them an act of blatant aggression aimed at destabilizing regional peace.

In a statement issued here, Bugti said the missile strikes by India are a clear act of hostility and a deliberate attempt to sabotage regional stability. “India’s war frenzy is pushing South Asia towards destruction,” he warned.

“The people of Balochistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave military and are ready to give a befitting response to the enemy,” he said.

Bugti urged the international community to take immediate notice of India's blatant violations and aggressive posturing. “We are advocates of peace, but not weak,” he asserted.

He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their preparedness, saying, “Our military has the full capability to respond to any form of aggression and they are doing so.”