Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns Indian Missile Strikes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Balochistan CM condemns Indian missile strikes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the Indian missile attacks, calling them an act of blatant aggression aimed at destabilizing regional peace.

In a statement issued here, Bugti said the missile strikes by India are a clear act of hostility and a deliberate attempt to sabotage regional stability. “India’s war frenzy is pushing South Asia towards destruction,” he warned.

“The people of Balochistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave military and are ready to give a befitting response to the enemy,” he said.

Bugti urged the international community to take immediate notice of India's blatant violations and aggressive posturing. “We are advocates of peace, but not weak,” he asserted.

He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their preparedness, saying, “Our military has the full capability to respond to any form of aggression and they are doing so.”

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

14 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

14 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

14 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

14 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

14 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

14 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

14 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan