Balochistan CM condemns Khuzdar blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Khuzdar and expressed his sorrow on martyred of journalist and others.

The chief minister also directed the concerned official to submit a report of the incident after the completion of investigations and to take measures to arrest those elements involved in the attack of journalists.

The elements involved in the incident cannot escape from the grip of the law, he said and added that restoring peace and security and protecting people's lives and property were our responsibility.

He said that all nefarious designs of anti-peace elements would be foiled through contributions of security forces and the public in order to maintain durable peace for the interest of the province's progress.

The chief minister also expressed grief over the martyrdom of a journalist in the Khuzdar blast on International Journalism Day. He also directed that better medical aid should be provided to those injured in the incident.