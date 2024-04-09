Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns Kuchlak Blast

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned Quetta’s Kuchlak blast which left one police personnel martyred and three others injured on Monday.

He ordered to conduct an investigation of the incident and submit it's report.

Balochistan government spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated.

He said the chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured,

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Government

Recent Stories

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

8 minutes ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

8 minutes ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

39 minutes ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

40 minutes ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

39 minutes ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

39 minutes ago
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

39 minutes ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

39 minutes ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

40 minutes ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

39 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers or ..

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

1 hour ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan