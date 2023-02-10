UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Condoles Death Of Eminent Poet Amajad Islam Amjad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Balochistan CM condoles death of eminent poet Amajad Islam Amjad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow on the death of well-known poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad on Friday.

In condolence massage issued here, he said that the deceased had a prominent position in poetry, drama and critical literature, adding that Amjad Islam Amjad highlighted various social issues through his writings and poetry.

He said Amjad Islam Amjad would always be remembered for his timeless poetry, plays and writings.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of the deceased.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

