Balochistan CM Condoles On Death Of Paramedical Staff’s Ghaffar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Balochistan CM condoles on death of paramedical staff's Ghaffar Khan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister on Friday expressed sorrow over the death of the Paramedical Staff of Civil Hospital Ghaffar Khan Achakzai who was affected from Congo virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister on Friday expressed sorrow over the death of the Paramedical Staff of Civil Hospital Ghaffar Khan Achakzai who was affected from Congo virus.

He also paid homage to the services of all the frontline healthcare workers who were martyred in the line of duty.

The CM said that Shaheed Ghaffar Khan Achakzai performed his duties bravely for public service with the aim to control the spread of the Congo virus.

The victim Ghaffar Khan was shifted to Karachi where he was undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Center Karachi, he said and added that treatment of doctors and health care workers were affected by Congo virus in Karachi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that he was an equal participant in the grief of the relatives of Shaheed Ghaffar Khan Achakzai.

