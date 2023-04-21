Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah, nation on Eid ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Muslim Ummah and nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that after Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward from Allah Almighty for His pious and righteous servants who purify themselves throughout the month, fast for the pleasure and pleasure of Allah Almighty and make special arrangements for worship.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness to all Muslims and on this day, Allah is pleased with His pious and worshipful servants and accepts all their prayers.

He said that today's day demands that we would be included in our happiness those people who could not afford to celebrate this day.

He said that Pakistan and anti-Islamic forces wanted to weaken our country, so the current situation demands that we should forget our group and linguistic differences and unite with unity and agreement against the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements and end extremism and terror, root out the canker sores.

The Chief Minister said that today let us also pay homage to the sacrifices of our security personnel and citizens who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

He emphasized that we should organize special prayers for the country's stability, development, prosperity and peace in our prayers and include the poor and helpless people in our happiness on this auspicious day.

The CM prayed that Allah Almighty protect our country and give unity and to the entire Muslim Ummah and thwart the evil intentions of the enemies.