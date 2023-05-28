UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Congratulates New Elected Body Of CPNE

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan CM congratulates new elected body of CPNE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the successful candidates in the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors' (CPNE) annual election.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness on the success of President-elect Irshad Arif, Secretary General Ijazul Haq, Deputy Secretary General Abid Hussain, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Vice President Arif Baloch and Joint Secretary Munir Baloch.

He said that CPNE was an important forum for the development of the newspaper industry and for solving the problems faced by this important industry.

The CM said that the provincial government would give utmost importance to the newspaper industry and would provide full support for its development and the financial and other problems of the newspapers of Balochistan could be solved on a priority basis.

The government understands that not only thousands of people are employed in this industry, but newspapers also play a very important role in guiding people in the right direction, he said.

The Chief Minister has expressed the hope that newspapers would continue to play their positive and lively role with positive attitudes to guide society.

He said that the newly elected officials of CPNE would bring their full potential to the growth and development of the newspaper industry.

