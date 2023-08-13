Balochistan CM contacts political leaders for name of Caretaker CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday contacted political leaders to develop consensus on the name of the Caretaker Chief Minister.

In this regard, he also contacted with Balochistan opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan Advocate and discussed on the establishment of caretaker government.

Chief Minister talked with Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Khalid Khan Magsi about setting up of caretaker regime in the province.

The Chief Minister also contacted the senior political leadership of the province saying that soon progress was expected in the name of caretaker Chief Minister in Balochistan by consultation of political leaders including opposition leader.