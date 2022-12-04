Balochistan CM directs DCs, SSPs for addressing public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructed respective deputy commissioners (DCs) and SSPs to visit their districts to address issues of the public in the areas of province.

He said that district officers should meet the people of remote areas and get the awareness of their problems saying that the deputy commissioners and police officers should conduct an open court after every 15 days with the aim to resolve legal issues of the people. "Ensure the establishment of peace in the district with better cooperation between the administration and police officers", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the DCs would solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps adding that the concerned officers would inspect the development projects and evaluate the progress.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard saying that the incumbent provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in the province.

Bizenjo directed the deputy commissioners and SSPs to share details of their visits, photos and videos with the Chief Minister's Secretariat.