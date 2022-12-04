UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Directs DCs, SSPs For Addressing Public Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan CM directs DCs, SSPs for addressing public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructed respective deputy commissioners (DCs) and SSPs to visit their districts to address issues of the public in the areas of province.

He said that district officers should meet the people of remote areas and get the awareness of their problems saying that the deputy commissioners and police officers should conduct an open court after every 15 days with the aim to resolve legal issues of the people. "Ensure the establishment of peace in the district with better cooperation between the administration and police officers", he said.

The Chief Minister said that the DCs would solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps adding that the concerned officers would inspect the development projects and evaluate the progress.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard saying that the incumbent provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in the province.

Bizenjo directed the deputy commissioners and SSPs to share details of their visits, photos and videos with the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Visit Progress All Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

17 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

17 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.