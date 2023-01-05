UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Directs For Crackdown Against Wheat Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed concerned sectors to crackdown on wheat hoarders and wholesalers with an aim to control the shortage of wheat for the provision of facilities to people in the province

He said that the administration of all the districts should be mobilized and action should be taken against those who store wheat and sell food items at higher prices saying that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and high street vendors.

The CM said that a special team should be formed for taking action against wheat hoarders and to submit a report of the action to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The District Administration said that in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister, the operations of special teams are underway in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Quetta in various parts of the city.

102 shopkeepers were arrested for illegal selling and hoarding and fines of thousands of rupees were imposed in conducting 378 raids at wheat and flour warehouses and shops in the respective areas by special team.

About 31 shops were sealed and warnings were issued to 74 shopkeepers, actions will continue continuously by district Administration Quetta.

The District Administration advised that people should register their complaints against hoarders and wholesalers in the complaint cell of the Deputy Commissioner in order to provide to public facilities in this regard.

