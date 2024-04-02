Balochistan CM directs govt members to listen problems of people patiently

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed all government members to listen to the problems of the people patiently and said that we were the elected representatives of the public and it was our responsibility to listen and solve the issues of the people.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he contacted the professor on one side after the altercation between the government member of assembly and the professor of University of Balochistan yesterday.

He also advised the government members of the assembly to be patient.

The Chief Minister said that we have got the mandate to solve the public problems and it was our task to restore the trust of the people in the state and its system, our motto was to improve governance and serve the people.

He said that the respect of women was the most important thing for the politics of Pakistan, especially for the PPP saying that the party was led by two women Ms. Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed whose guidance was a beacon for us.

The CM said that the government would need public support to solve the problems of Balochistan's universities or the governance of the province, we would address the financial crisis of the universities, but we could also determine the reasons for it.

He made it clear that financial irregularities in the University of Balochistan would be held accountable, the problem of ghost employees in Balochistan University was serious and needs to be resolved.

He said that no government or independent authority was exempt from accountability.