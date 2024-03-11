Open Menu

Balochistan CM Directs PDMA, Administration To Remain Alert In View Of Rain Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Balochistan CM directs PDMA, administration to remain alert in view of rain situation

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and local bodies to remain alert in the event of rains and snowfall in Quetta and other areas of the province to tackle the situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and local bodies to remain alert in the event of rains and snowfall in Quetta and other areas of the province to tackle the situation.

He also instructed all administrative officers including Commissioner, administrator and deputy Commissioners should ensure their presence in the field.

All Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Heads should take immediate steps to remove rain water from populated areas so that people do not face difficulties in the respective areas, he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered that in case of shutdown, heavy machinery should be kept ready at the sites to restore the means of communication, all kinds of encroachments and obstructions should be removed from the rivers to drain the rain water.

Quick response should be given in any emergency by monitoring the entire situation from the control room, he said and added that municipal services should be mobilized to drain rainwater from low-lying areas.

He said that concerned departments should keep an eye on the electrical installations along with the maintenance of the electrical system adding that the people would also be careful in the rainy season.

The CM advised the people should stay away from water drains, raw and rotten walls and constructions and electrical installations.

