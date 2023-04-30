Balochistan CM directs relevant Depts to remain alert during rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in accidents due to heavy rain in different areas of the province.

He also extended his sympathy and condolences to the affected families saying that we prayed that the ongoing rains would be good and healthy.

He also directed all concerned institutions that they should monitor the situation of rain and to remain alert in order to control any untoward situation during forecast period of rain in the province.

In the areas affected by heavy rains, complete preparations should be made to deal with any emergency situation, he instructed.

The CM also gave direction that maintenance of national highways and link roads in Bolan and other areas should be ensured so that people would not face difficulties during traveling in the areas.

He ordered that PDMA Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should keep the rescue staff alert saying that control rooms should be kept active 24 hours a day for emergencies.