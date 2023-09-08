Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry against corruption in govt sectors

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Friday instructed to enhance the scope of inquiry against corruption and financial irregularities in the government departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Friday instructed to enhance the scope of inquiry against corruption and financial irregularities in the government departments.

Balochistan cannot afford corruption and wastage in the use of public resources, he said while chairing a performance review meeting of Balochistan Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other concerned officials.

Secretary S&GA Babar Khan and DG Sohail Anwar Hashmi briefed the meeting on the occasion.

The caretaker chief minister clarified that during the caretaker regime, there would be zero tolerance for corruption and the financial corruption in Balochistan must be eradicated.

The chief minister directed that departments and institutions should improve their financial affairs and correct irregularities.

"In Balochistan, the concept of punishment will be put into practice", he said and added that good officers should be encouraged and immediate action would be taken against officers and officials involved in corruption with the aim to make Balochistan a corruption free province.

The CM said that due to lack of action against the officials involved in malpractices and financial irregularities, it was important to identify the black sheep in the government departments. He said that corrupt elements were darkening the future of Balochistan.

During the meeting, it was decided to make the anti-corruption organization more dynamic and active. There is need to make this institution on modern lines where experts from other departments will be brought on deputation.

It also gave instruction to the sitting body to immediately deal with the cases under investigation by taking the details of the completed projects from the Planning and Development Department.

It was also decided that investigations would be initiated against those who have stolen money from the public through fake housing schemes.