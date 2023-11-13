Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new hunting licenses

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday directed that the collection of due fees from foreign hunters should be ensured and ban on new hunting licenses in Balochistan to be strictly enforced for protection of forests and wildlife in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday directed that the collection of due fees from foreign hunters should be ensured and ban on new hunting licenses in Balochistan to be strictly enforced for protection of forests and wildlife in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting on forests, wildlife and environmental protection.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Forestry and Wildlife Department Asfandyar Kakar, Chief Conservative Sharifuddin Director Climate Ghulam Murtaza and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed that the number of rare Sulemani Markhor in Balochistan is eighteen hundred while there are rare species of Prussian leopard and various valuable herbs and foreign poachers owe one hundred thousand Dollars in Balochistan.

The ten-day hunting license fee for hunting in Balochistan is Rs 10 million and the cost of hunting the rare Markhor is the highest in the area, for trophy hunting, the bid for the hunting of Sulemani Markhor from Balochistan and the province has set a fee of $1,000 per falcon said during briefing in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the collection of due fees from foreign hunters should be ensured saying that the ban on new hunting licenses in Balochistan should be strictly enforced.

Along with this, the protection of Prussian leopards, rare birds and herbs should be ensured in every way, he said.

The CM said that MoUs would be signed with universities related to forests and wildlife for research saying that plans should be made to start PhD and MPhil programs on forests and wildlife and environmental protection in universities to ensure the protection of migratory Siberian birds due to climatic effects,