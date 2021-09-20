Balochistan CM discusses current political situation with public representatives

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan ministers, senators and members of the provincial and national assemblies belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Monday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The provincial ministers including Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Mitha Khan Kakar, Mir Ziaullah Langu, Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hasani, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Toor Utmankhel, Parliamentary Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Masood Khan Loni, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Ehsan Reiki and Ms. Rubina Irfan met with the CM Balochistan.

The current overall political situation in the province was discussed during the meeting.