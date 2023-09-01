Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday expressed his deep concern over the smuggling of sugar from the province He said that the increase in sugar smuggling is an additional burden on the people and harmful to the country's economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday expressed his deep concern over the smuggling of sugar from the province He said that the increase in sugar smuggling is an additional burden on the people and harmful to the country's economy.

The CM directed to ensure effective measures to prevent sugar smuggling, saying that all relevant institutions should prepare a coordinated action plan to foil bid of the smuggling of sugar.

He said that the law enforcement agencies and the district administration should take full action against those elements involved in the smuggling of sugar.

He also instructed that an anti-sugar smuggling cell would be established in the Home Department"The common man has to bear the result of sugar smuggling in the form of inflation", he said, and added that measures would be taken to ensure solution of public problems.

He also appreciated the performance of FC Balochistan for taking four trucks of sugar into custody to foil the bid of sugar smuggling.