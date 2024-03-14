Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on holing of Senate election in peaceful environment

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his satisfaction over the holding of Senate elections in a peaceful environment on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his satisfaction over the holding of Senate elections in a peaceful environment on Thursday.

He said that the role of all the political parties in the House for maintaining a peaceful and democratic environment in the Senate elections was commendable.

The chief minister congratulated the newly elected senators on their success.

He hoped that the newly elected senators would raise their voice for Balochistan in Upper House of the Parliament.