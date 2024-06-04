Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of 11 people including workers in the Sanjadi coal mine and expressed his resentment over the unsatisfactory security arrangements in the coal mines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of 11 people including workers in the Sanjadi coal mine and expressed his resentment over the unsatisfactory security arrangements in the coal mines.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, it has been stated that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has ordered to determine the responsibility of the incident.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that mine owners have to strictly implement the prevailing SOPs saying that often due to carelessness of mine owners precious human lives were lost which was a tragedy.

He also directed the Secretary Mines Department to make it mandatory to implement the SOPs set to prevent loss of precious human lives in the mining sector adding that strict action should be taken against mine owners and companies not implementing SOPs.

The CM also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the Sanjadi mine accident and condoled with the bereaved families.