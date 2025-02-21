Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on demise of ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former Advocate General, renowned jurist and literary figure Salahuddin Mengal Advocate.

In his condolence message, he paid tribute to the legal, literary and social services of the deceased in wonderful words and said that with his death, Balochistan has lost a talented jurist and renowned literary figure.

The CM said that the legal insight, professional integrity and public services of Salahuddin Mengal Advocate would always be remembered.

he was an old practicing lawyer as well as an intellectual and literary figure who dedicated his life to law, judiciary and social welfare.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister of Balochistan said that in this hour of grief, he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased eternal place and give his family the courage and strength to bear this irrespirable loss.