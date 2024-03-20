Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on Harnai coalmine incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over Harnai coalmine incident which left 12 dead.

He said that in this hour of sorrow, the families of the miners who died were equal participants in their grief.

During the rescue operation, the performance of the organizations involved in the relief activities for saving the lives of the people trapped in the mine was commendable.

The chief minister also directed concerned officials to conduct a complete investigation into the incident and submit a report of it.

No compromise will be made on the safety of miners and safe mining, he said.