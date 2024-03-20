Balochistan CM Expresses Sorrow On Harnai Coalmine Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over Harnai coalmine incident which left 12 dead.
He said that in this hour of sorrow, the families of the miners who died were equal participants in their grief.
During the rescue operation, the performance of the organizations involved in the relief activities for saving the lives of the people trapped in the mine was commendable.
The chief minister also directed concerned officials to conduct a complete investigation into the incident and submit a report of it.
No compromise will be made on the safety of miners and safe mining, he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM43 seconds ago
-
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati rejected4 minutes ago
-
International Day of Happiness observed5 minutes ago
-
PHA to provide free plants to mark International Forest Day5 minutes ago
-
ICT's Ramzan Bazaars: Operation against price hike, 15 arrested, Rs 105,000 fine imposed5 minutes ago
-
SRSO provides relief to 41 households after devastating fire5 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman resolves 38 complaints15 minutes ago
-
'Ramazan Kitchen' provides cooked food to over 250 poor families in federal capital25 minutes ago
-
63 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering25 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman in-charge holds open court25 minutes ago
-
KMU, CEF collaborate to enhance Quranic education, character building25 minutes ago
-
462 social media accounts involved in spreading hatred closed35 minutes ago