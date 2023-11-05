Open Menu

Balochistan CM Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Dr, Shakrullah Jan

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday expressed his condolences to the family of Dr. Shakrullah Jan who was martyred due to Congo virus as he was performing his professional duties.

The caretaker chief minister said that Dr. Shakrullah, who fell victim to the virus while performing his duties, was undergoing treatment at the Agha Khan Hospital Karachi,

He also paid homage to martyr Dr. Shakrullah.

The chief minister said that yesterday, three doctors, one consultant, one staff nurse and two paramedical staff were transferred to Karachi for treatment by air ambulance,

He said that the treatment of doctors and medical assistants affected by the virus was going on at the Agha Khan Hospital Karachi at the expense of the Balochistan government.

He also directed to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for civil hospitals and other medical institutions as soon as the virus was reported,

A special ward has been set up in Quetta for all suspected virus-infected persons for the provision of better treatment facilities to the patients, he said.

