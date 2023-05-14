UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Expresses Wishes For Success Of Polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Balochistan CM expresses wishes for success of polio drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his best wishes for the success of a 7-day anti-polio campaign in 393 union councils of 18 districts of Balochistan, scheduled to be launched on Monday.

He expected that during the polio campaign, all children below the age of 5 years would be given polio vaccines, which would help in increasing the immunity of children and helping them defeat the disease forever.

The CM said that for the success of this campaign, it was necessary that all sections of society would play their key role in it.

He said that there was a need to intensify collective efforts against this disease for which parents, scholars, civil society and media have to play their effective roles in order to succeed in eradicating this disease.

It should be noted that the seven-day anti-polio campaign in 393 union councils of 18 districts of Balochistan will start from Monday, May 15.

During the polio campaign, around 4,969 teams will be assigned to administer polio drops to children.

The anti-polio campaign will start in Chagai, Daki, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Nushki, Zhob, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Hub, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Musakhel, Shirani, Suhbatpur, Pishin, Chaman and Killa Abdullah.

During the campaign, foolproof security will be provided to all the staff on which Balochistan Levies, Police and FC personnel will be deployed. No case of polio has been reported in Balochistan since January 2021.

No polio virus has been reported in the climate of Balochistan since April 2021.

The Chief Minister said that more hard work and dedication were needed to eradicate the polio epidemic from Balochistan.

