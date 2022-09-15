Balochistan CM extends gratitude to CM Punjab for wheat provision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday thanked the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for provision of 64,500 metric tons of wheat to his province in view of shortage of the commodity due to recent floods and rains.

He acknowledged the Punjab government, in a tweet, for always playing its role as a big brother in difficult times which he termed as positive measures.

He said such positive steps would help to meet deficiency of wheat in the province owing to flood situation.