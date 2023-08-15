Balochistan CM felicitates Anwar-ul Haq on assuming Caretaker PM office

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Anwar-ul Haq Kakar on assuming the post of Caretaker Prime Minister on Monday.

In a statement issued here, he expressed his good wishes for the caretaker prime minister and said that it was a good omen to assume the office of the caretaker prime minister today on an important national day.

He said that conducting the general elections in a fair and transparent manner within the stipulated period is the prime responsibility of the Caretaker PM saying that he would always pray for his success.

He said that it was an honour for all of us that the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul Haq belongs to Balochistan and he was an important leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and a trusted partner.

Bizenjo said I hope that Caretaker PM would utilize all his skills and energies to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities.