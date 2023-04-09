Close
Balochistan CM Felicitates Christian Community On Easter

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan CM felicitates Christian community on Easter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated the Christian community on Easter Festival on Sunday.

He said the festival of Easter was also a source of joy for Muslims, Hazrat Jesus came to the world with the message of peace and security; The CM said that today, there were followers of Hazrat Isa (A.S) all over the world saying that the Christian community was rendering its full services in the development of the country and the nation.

The role of the Christian community in the fields of education and health is commendable, there is a large representation of the Christian community in our province as well, he said.

Bizenjo said all the minorities in the province have complete religious freedom and protection, adding that the Christian community should share its happiness with the poor and deserving people on the occasion of the Easter festival.

He said the Christian community should organize special prayers for the security of the country and peace and order in their prayers.

The message of promoting inter-faith harmony and fostering tolerance should be made public, he added.

