Balochistan CM For Protection Of Rare Forests, Wildlife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday chaired a review meeting of the Forest Department for the protection and sustainability of rare forests and wildlife in the province.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Pirkani and other relevant officials.
The meeting was briefed by the Forest Department officials on the measures taken for the protection of forests and wildlife.
Addressing the meeting, the Balochistan Chief Minister has directed to take measures for the protection of forests and wildlife effective saying that there are reports of the brutal killing of rare wildlife in some areas. He said that some rare wildlife is facing threat of extinction due to reckless illegal hunting.
The CM also directed that a committee consisting of tribal elders and local tribes should be formed for community monitoring for preventing illegal hunting and safety of the wildlife. “Strict legal action should be taken against the hunters involved in illegal hunting”, he instructed.
The CM said that the restoration of the International Funds for Protected Areas would be discussed with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change. Secretary Forest Department Noor Ahmed Pirkani said that in briefing that three accused involved in illegal hunting in Takto have been arrested. He said that all three accused are government employees, legal action is being taken against them for safety of Forest Department.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..
EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel
When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan CM for protection of rare forests, wildlife2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi moves to IHC for acquittal in toshakhana-II case2 minutes ago
-
PWD reviews monthly performance of FWCs, field officers2 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah announces solar systems for Special Education Centers2 minutes ago
-
PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects12 minutes ago
-
Tribal elders voice concern over transfer of Class IV employees, summons Jirga12 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns GHQ attack case till Jan 1512 minutes ago
-
Alif Urdu Mushaira held12 minutes ago
-
PIMS launches patients helpline service12 minutes ago
-
Two held with looted yarn12 minutes ago
-
Widow receives family pension arrears after Federal Ombudsman’s intervention12 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz delegation visits PM&DC22 minutes ago