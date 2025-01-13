Balochistan CM for protection of rare forests, wildlife

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday chaired a review meeting of the Forest Department for the protection and sustainability of rare forests and wildlife in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Pirkani and other relevant officials.

The meeting was briefed by the Forest Department officials on the measures taken for the protection of forests and wildlife.

Addressing the meeting, the Balochistan Chief Minister has directed to take measures for the protection of forests and wildlife effective saying that there are reports of the brutal killing of rare wildlife in some areas. He said that some rare wildlife is facing threat of extinction due to reckless illegal hunting.

The CM also directed that a committee consisting of tribal elders and local tribes should be formed for community monitoring for preventing illegal hunting and safety of the wildlife. “Strict legal action should be taken against the hunters involved in illegal hunting”, he instructed.

The CM said that the restoration of the International Funds for Protected Areas would be discussed with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change. Secretary Forest Department Noor Ahmed Pirkani said that in briefing that three accused involved in illegal hunting in Takto have been arrested. He said that all three accused are government employees, legal action is being taken against them for safety of Forest Department.