Balochistan CM Forms Fact-finding Committee To Probe Urban Flooding In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the large-scale urban flooding in Quetta city and the damage caused to the public.
These views were shared by Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind here on Monday.
He said that the Chief Minister would be the chairman of the investigation committee and the member of the inspection team.
Chief of Section Planning and Development Department and the Superintending Engineer will be members of the P&D Committee, he said adding that the committee would inquire about the causes of urban flooding in Quetta city.
He said that the committee would identify the flaws that led to urban flooding in Quetta city, adding that the committee would inspect all development schemes related to roads and sewerage in Quetta city during the last three years.
The committee will also suggest measures to prevent urban flooding in Quetta city in the future, he said.
The committee will be given full access to relevant records and personnel by the concerned departments/offices/officers to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry Shahid Rind Spokesman Balochistan Govt.
