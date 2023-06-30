Open Menu

Balochistan CM Grieved Over Demise Of Actor Shakeel

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan CM grieved over demise of actor Shakeel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the death of the well-known senior actor Shakeel on Friday.

In his condolence statement issued here, he said that the deceased showed the essence of his abilities in the field of acting, saying that he won the hearts of fans with his acting.

He said that Shakeel's death left a void in the world of art.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Shakeel Family

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

18 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

18 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

19 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

19 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

20 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

22 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan