Balochistan CM grieved over demise of actor Shakeel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the death of the well-known senior actor Shakeel on Friday.

In his condolence statement issued here, he said that the deceased showed the essence of his abilities in the field of acting, saying that he won the hearts of fans with his acting.

He said that Shakeel's death left a void in the world of art.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.