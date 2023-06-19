UrduPoint.com

Balochistan CM Grieves Over Martyr Of Headmaster

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Balochistan CM grieves over martyr of headmaster

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his grief over the martyrdom of headmaster Garjak High School Mashke Manzoor Ahmed by unknown gunmen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his grief over the martyrdom of headmaster Garjak High school Mashke Manzoor Ahmed by unknown gunmen.

In one of his statements, the Chief Minister said that the terrorists have given evidence of anti-education by targeting the teacher who was building the future of our children.

Those who were trying to darken the future of the youth of the province are the enemies of the nation who will not be forgiven under any circumstances, he said.

While paying tribute to the services of Manzoor Ahmed Shaheed for the education sector, the Chief Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with his family.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Family

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of ..

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba says

3 minutes ago
 Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece fer ..

Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece ferry disaster

3 minutes ago
 Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Norther ..

Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Northern Kosovo - Reports

1 minute ago
 Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged ..

Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Global ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Deli ..

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukrai ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines need to invest in young talent ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.