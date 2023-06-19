Balochistan CM grieves over martyr of headmaster

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his grief over the martyrdom of headmaster Garjak High School Mashke Manzoor Ahmed by unknown gunmen

In one of his statements, the Chief Minister said that the terrorists have given evidence of anti-education by targeting the teacher who was building the future of our children.

Those who were trying to darken the future of the youth of the province are the enemies of the nation who will not be forgiven under any circumstances, he said.

While paying tribute to the services of Manzoor Ahmed Shaheed for the education sector, the Chief Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with his family.