Open Menu

Balochistan CM Hails Nation On 76th Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Balochistan CM hails nation on 76th Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sudnay congratulated the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

In one of his messages, the Chief Minister said that we gained this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers saying that its protection and development was now our responsibility, and in order to fulfill this duty, we have to forget all our sub-group and group differences and rise above all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation.

He said that currently the country was facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism.

Anti-national forces want to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest, but by setting up complete unity and agreement in our ranks, we can defeat the evil intentions of the enemies, he underlined.

The Chief Minister said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state by using the principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thought of the poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal as a torch.

He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the establishment of Pakistan.

The CM said that this day made us realize how great a blessing freedom saying that said that on Independence Day, the people of Balochistan were standing by the side of Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and we strongly condemned the Indian state oppression and violence in Kashmir.

India has always tried to suppress the rights of minorities but it has forgotten that the voice of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by the sword, he said.

He said that we as a nation have to promote love for the soil of this country and completely show unity in our ranks on this Independence Day.

The Chief Minister said that if even now we cannot learn from the past and play our role in the development of our country, the future generations will never forgive us.

The Chief Minister has prayed that Allah almighty always protects Pakistan and keeps it on the path of construction and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

1 hour ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

2 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

4 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

4 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

4 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan