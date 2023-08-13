Balochistan CM hails nation on 76th Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sudnay congratulated the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

In one of his messages, the Chief Minister said that we gained this country as a result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers saying that its protection and development was now our responsibility, and in order to fulfill this duty, we have to forget all our sub-group and group differences and rise above all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation.

He said that currently the country was facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism.

Anti-national forces want to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest, but by setting up complete unity and agreement in our ranks, we can defeat the evil intentions of the enemies, he underlined.

The Chief Minister said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state by using the principle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thought of the poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal as a torch.

He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defense and peace of the country since the establishment of Pakistan.

The CM said that this day made us realize how great a blessing freedom saying that said that on Independence Day, the people of Balochistan were standing by the side of Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom and we strongly condemned the Indian state oppression and violence in Kashmir.

India has always tried to suppress the rights of minorities but it has forgotten that the voice of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by the sword, he said.

He said that we as a nation have to promote love for the soil of this country and completely show unity in our ranks on this Independence Day.

The Chief Minister said that if even now we cannot learn from the past and play our role in the development of our country, the future generations will never forgive us.

The Chief Minister has prayed that Allah almighty always protects Pakistan and keeps it on the path of construction and development.