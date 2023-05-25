Balochistan CM lauds FC for curbing terrorist activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the services and role of Frontier Corps (FC) to defend the borders of the country and eliminate terrorism was commendable.

He expressed these views during his visit to the FC Headquarters North on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

The chief minister also condemned the attack by terrorists in FC Camp Muslim Bagh in the past few days.

He also expressed his condolence and sympathy with the families of the martyrs in the terrorist incident and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

The CM said that the people of Balochistan valued the sacrifices and services of FC men, Later, in a meeting chaired by the chief minister, issues related to law and order situation were discussed. It was agreed in the meeting to further strengthen the coordination between the FC and the provincial law enforcement agencies for maintaining durable peace in the province.

The joint determination for the complete elimination of terrorism was also expressed during the meeting.

Earlier, on reaching the headquarters, the chief minister was received by Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) North Major General Chaudhary Amir Ajmal.